× Never too early to register for the Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER — The big day is 10 weeks away.

Registration for the 83nd Manchester Road Race is open. Racers will not be able to register on the day of the event.

The cost is $32 through Sunday, Oct. 31, and $37 thereafter. Race registrations are non-refundable. The registration fee applies whether you are running or walking the race.

Road race registration is limited to 15,000 participants. Online registration is open until Noon EST on Tuesday, Nov 26 or until there are 15,000 registered runners. Walkins can register Saturday, Nov 23, 9:00am to 12:00 noon at the Sports Expo at Manchester High School Fee: $37 Registrations are Non-Refundable.

Registration Opens October 1 for the Little Manchester Road Race for kids 12 and under on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Manchester High School which is a new location this year.

Organizers will also hold a blood drive Friday for the American Red Cross Blood Bank, at Manchester High School, on November 29, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Entrance to the blood bank will be located in the rear of the high school.