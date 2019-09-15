New Britain v South Windsor, Simsbury v Hall, Southington v Conard
-
FOX61 Game of the Week returns for 2019!
-
Listing of splash pads and pools across CT
-
Driver killed when car goes over cliff in Southington
-
“DRIVE” documentary reveals stories of Connecticut’s high school athletes; airs Sunday on FOX61 and CW20
-
Man arrested after downloading over 200 images, videos of child pornography
-
-
The Wapping Fair Returns to South Windsor
-
West Hartford, Bloomfield to hold flu vaccination clinics in October
-
Target adds dates for hiring events for new West Hartford store
-
The Winning Front Door Color from John Boyle Decorating Centers
-
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in South Windsor
-
-
Suspect connected to New Britain armed robbery in custody
-
Fire tears through New Britain apartment complex, residents get out safely
-
Cases of a mosquito born virus appears in multiple CT towns