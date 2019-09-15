× Police looking for suspect in Frontage Road Robberies

EAST HAVEN – Early this morning and last night, two separate businesses on Frontage Road were robbed roughly within twelve hours of each other.

Just after 10:30 on Saturday night, police say a white or Hispanic male with a scruffy mustache, standing between 5’11” and 6′ entered the Sunoco gas station on 80 E. Frontage Road brandishing a knife.

The man was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo over the left breast, and gray or tan jeans with black shoes. Police say the suspect robbed the store, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a dark gray or charcoal Honda Civic (possibly a hybrid). There were no reported injuries at the gas station.

Roughly twelve hours later, at 10:32 this morning, officers responded to reports of another robbery at the Dunkin Donuts on 91 E. Frontage Road. After an initial investigation, police say the suspect brandished a knife, stole cash from the register and fled in a dark gray or charcoal Honda Civic with the license plate removed.

Police describe the suspect as the same suspect in the Sunoco gas station robbery.

Police ask that anyone that who recognizes the suspect in the picture above call the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820 or message them via Facebook.