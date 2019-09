Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Theresa Goode has had a tumultuous past, having to overcome the emotional pain of domestic abuse. But – as a counselor- it made her better able to empathize with other women who shared a similar journey. Goode eventually decided to channel her passion into an organization whose mission is to empower women who are transitioning from incarceration. This week, we talk about the good works of The GoodWorks organization, and it’s noble vision.

