The Real Story: Congressman Joe Courtney

Posted 12:46 PM, September 15, 2019, by and

Second District Congressman Joe Courtney reacts to the move by the House Judiciary Committee to launch a full impeachment investigation. We also ask him about the new gun control measures pending in Congress, and President Trump’s firing of National Security Advisor John Bolton. And he updates us on plans to build huge new ballistic-missile submarines in Connecticut, twice the size of the current Virginia-Class subs!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.