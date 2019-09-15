The Real Story: Congressman Joe Courtney

Second District Congressman Joe Courtney reacts to the move by the House Judiciary Committee to launch a full impeachment investigation. We also ask him about the new gun control measures pending in Congress, and President Trump’s firing of National Security Advisor John Bolton. And he updates us on plans to build huge new ballistic-missile submarines in Connecticut, twice the size of the current Virginia-Class subs!
