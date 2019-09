What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

What is the CT Bucket List? >> | Submit Your Ideas >> | View Ideas >>

This fall, don’t miss what we have to celebrate right here in Connecticut – our hometown treasures and hidden gems – by coming up with your own fall bucket list!

CT Visit is partnering with FOX61 to showcase some of the best spots in the state.

We are asking you to submit your favorite bucket list ideas in the form below and you can send photos and videos when you visit any CT locations on social media with the hashtag #CTBucketList.

Your bucket list ideas will be featured right here, below, and we’ll be sending our Daytrippers crew out to check them out!