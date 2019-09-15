Wish-On-Wheels Convoy brings smiles to kids for the 20th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD-- Make-A-Wish held its 20th Wish On Wheels and brought over 200 volunteers to make the one-day-event go one without a hitch.

From Blackhawks, to famous wrestlers and trucks, Make-A- Wish didn’t disappoint.

Every year there are about 250 kids in the state with a life threatening medical condition, those are the kids make-a-wish wants to help.

Officials say the best way to help is to put a smile on their faces.

Pam Keough who is the President of Make-A-Wish CT said, “A lot of these kids are going through a rough, rough period and if we can just do something and be on their wish and do their wish it will a lot to them and the entire family.”

Kelsey Otero said, “We didn’t really know much about it until we actually got here and once we saw it I just bust out in tears for like the first couple of hours, it’s a really nice thing for them to allow Wish Kids to come back to enjoy everything new wish kids get to enjoy.”

Kelsey Otero’s daughter Leilani JONES went to Disney world for one of her wishes, but here she just enjoys the bouncy house.

Leilani says even wants to be a reporter when she grows up.

This is the 20th year Wish On Wheels has been running, and this time there were hundreds of trucks in a special convoy for Make-A-Wish kids past and present.

Parents say having this time with family and friends is what make-a-wish is all about.

Melissa Cann said, “We feel accepted because we are surrounded by Make-A-Wish families where they are all in the same situation that we are in with our children.”

Otero echoed Cann and said, “So it’s kind of nice to be around families that know what you’ve gone through, what you are still going through because some parents don’t get to call it quits they have to deal with it for the rest of their lives.”