What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

1 seriously injured in Columbia crash

Posted 1:14 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, September 16, 2019

COLUMBIA — One man was seriously injured in a car vs. motorcycle crash late Sunday.

Gordon Reynolds, 33, of Norwich, was seriously injured when motorcycle struck a car operated by Eric Millette, 37, of Columbia.

Police said Millette was making a left turn into Pine Street when Reynolds motorcycle hit Millette’s car.

Reynolds was taken by LifeStar to St. Francis Hospital due to his injuries. Millette was transported to Marlborough Clinic by Columbia EMS for a minor injury. This case is under
investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact Trooper Eckman at Troop K 860-

Google Map for coordinates 41.675570 by -72.302819.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.