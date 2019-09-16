× 1 seriously injured in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA — One man was seriously injured in a car vs. motorcycle crash late Sunday.

Gordon Reynolds, 33, of Norwich, was seriously injured when motorcycle struck a car operated by Eric Millette, 37, of Columbia.

Police said Millette was making a left turn into Pine Street when Reynolds motorcycle hit Millette’s car.

Reynolds was taken by LifeStar to St. Francis Hospital due to his injuries. Millette was transported to Marlborough Clinic by Columbia EMS for a minor injury. This case is under

investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact Trooper Eckman at Troop K 860-