Building explosion in Maine causes multiple injuries, sheriff’s office says

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at a building in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the LEAP facility on Monday when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.
LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.
Photos from the scene show a building in ruins.
Rubble, papers and a white substance covered the street and areas around the explosion site.
Farmington, located along Route 2 in western-central Maine, had about 7,760 residents as of the 2010 Census.