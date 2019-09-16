CT Public Health Commissioner calls for legislature repeal religious vaccine exemptions

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration call for the General Assembly to repeal the religious exemption for vaccinations.

Public Health Commissioner Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell said, “I sympathize but I must follow the science.”

She said, “To protect the health of the public, the religious exemption should be repealed by the General Assembly. ”

New data released last month show more Connecticut students are being exempted from vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella for religious reasons.

The overall number of religious exemptions in the state climbed by 25%, from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The agency said the increase from 2% of students to 2.5% represents the largest single year upturn in religious exemptions for vaccinations since it began tracking statewide data 10 years ago.

While the immunization rate for kindergarten students remains high in Connecticut, the new information shows it has declined from 96.5% to 95.9%.

A Bristol couple has asked a court to stop the release of the school-by-school vaccination rates, arguing they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if the information is released. Their unvaccinated son attends a private school where 18% of the students claimed a religious exemption from vaccinations, according to school-by-school data DPH released in May. The couple has another lawsuit pending.

“We believe that out of deference and respect for the authority of the court, no new data should be released during the pendency of this litigation,” the couple said in a written statement. “To do otherwise is to move into the dangerous waters of undermining the separation of powers that is so important to our system of government.”

Coleman-Mitchell said the resurgence of measles in the U.S. is of great concern and the decline in Connecticut’s vaccination rates, coupled with the increase in religious exemptions, validates the need to release both county-by-county and school-by-school data by Oct. 21. There have been three cases so far in Connecticut this year.