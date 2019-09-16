What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

DPH: First human case of EEE identified in Connecticut this season

Posted 3:37 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, September 16, 2019

HARTFORD --  Department of Public Health announced that an adult resident of the town of East Lyme has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

According to DPH, this is the first human case of EEE identified in Connecticut this season.

DPH said the patient became ill during the last week of August with encephalitis and remains hospitalized.

DPH went on to say, laboratory tests, which were completed today at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Laboratory in Ft. Collins, Colorado, confirmed the presence of antibodies to the virus that causes EEE.

Related Story
EEE virus causing a delay to the high school football season in CT

“EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages,” cautioned DPH Commissioner Renée Coleman Mitchell. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin and avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

The EEE virus has been identified in mosquitoes in 12 towns and in horses in two other towns. Towns where mosquitoes have tested positive for EEE include Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Groton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Madison, North Stonington, Plainfield, Shelton, Stonington, and Voluntown.

“This is the second human case of EEE ever reported in Connecticut,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter, Director of Infectious Diseases for the DPH. “The first human case of EEE reported in Connecticut occurred in the fall of 2013.”

To learn more about EEE virus, click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.