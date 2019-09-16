× East Windsor PD warning people of Venmo scam

EAST WINDSOR — Police are warning the public about the money app, Venmo.

According to East Windsor Police Department, a scam going around.

“You will receive a text message telling you your Venmo account is about to be charged and If you want to cancel the withdrawal, you need to log on and decline it,” police said in a Facebook post. “The message allows you to log on with any phone number and password.(the password I used was wrong, but it had me continue on) It then asks you to verify who you are by entering the bankcard number and other personal/financial info.

Police said the scam uses the same same colors and fonts as the Venmo App.

“Do not use the pages provided by the text to enter into your account,” police said. “Go to your venmo app or use the internet site. If you did enter the information contact your bank or credit card lender.”