FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Father of Trinity carjacking suspect speaks out; Wants others to learn from son’s mistakes

HARTFORD -- Wilfildel Molina’s son was one of the three suspects involved in the carjacking that occurred at Trinity College Thursday night.

He describes his son as a good kid that got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Molina admits that is no excuse for his son’s actions. As his father, he wants to take responsibility for his son. He hopes others can learn from his son’s wrongdoings.

“It’s not fun. It’s not funny. Take your life seriously,” said Molina. “If you have the opportunity to go to school, finish your school. Do something with your life.”

Molina doesn’t believe his fourteen-year-old son was involved in the carjacking itself but agrees regardless of his involvement, his son needs to take responsibility for his actions.

“I hope you learn this lesson and this will show you and give you a better future so next time you do something you think about it twice,” said Molina. “There’s always more people involved that you don’t know who may come out hurt.”

An email from Trinity school administration to students Friday said the carjacking happened around 9:45 p.m. near a school parking lot at 240 New Britain Avenue. Three juveniles held the students at gunpoint telling them to drop their keys. The students complied and ran. The gun was later identified as a BB Gun.

Not long after, the car would lose control, hitting stairs and stumps in front of Rose Greene’s house before rolling over and coming to a rest.

“When you drive along the street and you take this curve too fast, this is going to happen are you going to get into an accident,” said Greene. “It is frustrating because I don’t want it to happen again.”

Molina’s son and another suspect were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Molina says his son has a fractured arm. The third suspect ran. He is still at large.

“If you’re seeing this, if he is seeing this, give yourself up. Be responsible,” said Molina.

Molina has lived in Hartford nearly his entire life. He believes the community needs to come together with the city and law enforcement to help provide the youth with more opportunities.

“We all have to come together and work together as a team. If we don’t work together as a team, we ain’t going nowhere,” said Molina.

Hartford Police have not released an update on charges in connection to the carjacking. As of Friday evening no charges had been filled.

The investigation is ongoing.