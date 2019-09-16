× FOX61 Game of the Week with Hand, Middletown & Platt in play

Week two of The High School Football Patrol gives you another chance to decide what game we will feature as our Game of the Week.

Nominees for Week 2 include your defending Class L champs Daniel Hand. Platt, Wethersfield and Middletown are also in the mix.

Each week, FOX61 asks you –the fans –to tell us who you’d like to see featured every Friday night featured on our newscast.

Tune in Wednesday night to see which game has been selected. The winner will be announced during the FOX61 News at 10.

See last week’s games with New Britain v South Windsor, Simsbury v Hall, Southington v Conard here.