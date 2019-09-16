What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Man driving wrong way, kills himself and limo driver in Southbury

Posted 12:25 PM, September 16, 2019, by

SOUTHBURY — Police say a Connecticut man driving the wrong way on an interstate highway crashed head-on into a limo, killing himself and the other driver.

Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old David Hozer, of Southbury, was driving an Audi SUV east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at about 1 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a limousine operated by 48-year-old Diego Jimenez, of Newtown.

Jimenez was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died.

Hozer was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He died Sunday afternoon.

State Police are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.