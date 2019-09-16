× Man killed in stabbing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a 66-year-old male died following a stabbing Sunday night.

New Haven Police Department said the incident happened on Sherman Avenue, between Gilbert Avenue and Scranton Street.

Police said the victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.