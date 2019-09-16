× Man shot multiple times in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning

Shortly after midnight police received a call of a person shot at 1653 Barnum Avenue, Flavors Restaurant. A 23 year old male was transported by ambulance to Bridgeport hospital suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Officials said the victim is expected to recover.

Detectives processed a crime scene inside the restaurant and are reviewing video of the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.