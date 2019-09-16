Milford police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

MILFORD — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they said was burglarizing a home.

Police said on September 12, a day time residential burglary occurred in Milford where a male suspect made entry to the home by breaking a rear glass door. Once inside the suspect ransacked a bedroom and placed items in a bag before leaving out the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Warwick at (203)783-4730 or mwarwick@ci.milford.ct.us