Mother of Vernon stabbing victim speaks out

VERNON - A Vernon teen was stabbed multiple times while walking home from a Rockville High School football game this weekend.

The 17-year-old victim has since been released from Rockville General hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, but police are still on the hunt for the suspects and said this was not a random act of violence.

The victim was stabbed ten times- in the torso, legs and head, according to Vernon Police.

The mother of the victim, Carly-Ann Merrill, said the 17-year-old was ambushed while walking on the Rails to Trails near the Ryefield Apartment Complex Friday night.

Merrill said her son was on his way home from a football game with a few other kids, when a group of almost twenty people ambushed the crowd. Her son received the brute of the attack after he was cornered into an empty backyard.

“His forehead was cut open and it was wide open to where you could see his bone and blood was just pouring,” Merrill said. “You can’t get that image out of your mind you know,that’s your baby.”

Not long after the attack, police located a vehicle at the Terrace Drive apartment complex with three people inside-carrying multiple weapons.

Although, it wasn’t those responsible for the attack, police said the suspects inside the car were seeking revenge for the victim.

All three are facing charges for possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, including Merrill’s 15-year-old son- who said he was upset after seeing his older brother so badly injured.

“I have one son in the hospital and my baby they put him in detention center,” Merrill said. “This is unfair, I wish I could do anything, I would take back what he saw, he’s never going to be the same again.”