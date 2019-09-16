Police make arrest in fatal Orange crash

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
ORANGE –Police arrested a woman in connection with a fatal crash in March.

Police arrested Ramona H. Rubin, 79, of Derby, and charged her with one count of Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle and one count of Failure to Drive in a Proper Lane. Rubin was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond and is due to appear in Derby Superior Court on Sept. 30. The crash happened on March 25  on Derby Avenue in which Rubin’s vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway and fatally struck Steven Sylvester,  45.

Sylvester, of Harwinton,  died as a result of  the crash.

Police said the tractor-trailer had been parked off the right shoulder of the roadway after delivering a large piece of construction equipment to the area.

