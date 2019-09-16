× Power Breakfast Egg Cups with Beth Rosen

12 eggs

2 chicken sausages fully cooked

1/2 cup grape tomatoes roughly chopped or quartered (0r your veggie of choice)

1 cup baby spinach torn or chopped (or your veggie of choice)

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease two 6-cup muffin tins.

Scramble the eggs in a bowl. Chop the sausages and vegetables.

Fill the muffin tins 1/2 – 3/4 full with the eggs. Add in the sausage and vegetables to each cup. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Mix lightly with a fork to blend ingredients in each cup.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the center is no longer loose. Remove from the oven and let cool a few minutes before removing the egg cups from the muffin tins.

Recipe Notes

Serve hot or freeze for future use. Defrost in the microwave or thaw in your lunch bag to eat later in the day.