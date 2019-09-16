× Pre-K child wanders from school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Officials are investigating after a pre-kindergarten student walked away from the playground during recess at Truman School.

New Haven school officials said the student was found, safe, a short distance away from the school at 10:15 a.m.

New Haven Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Atty. Michael J. Pinto released the following statement:

“New Haven Public Schools is investigating this incident. Staff responsible for supervision have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. The Department of Children and Families was also contacted. We are reviewing our protocols of our Pre-K programming as it relates to student safety and active supervision. All Pre-K staff will continue to receive intensive coaching and supervision of their practices to ensure all child safety practices are followed.

No other details were released.