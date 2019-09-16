Probable cause hearing begins for Griswold triple murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON — A probable cause hearing started Monday in the state’s murder case against Sergio Correa.

Sergio, along with his sister Ruth Correa, are both accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family back in December of 2017.

“We were kind of best friends, you know we hung out together, skiing, fishing, boating,” longtime friend Robert Thibeault said on the stand.

Thibeault is the first on list of witnesses the state plans to call to the stand during the mini trial this week. On Monday, the state focused their questions on the origin of the fire at the family’s Griswold home where Kenneth and Judith’s remains were found.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home in December and the remains of their son, 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, were found in nearby woods in May.

Police said the scheme involved Matthew Lindquist receiving drugs in exchange for helping Correa and his sister, Ruth, steal guns from his parents’ home and make it look like a robbery.