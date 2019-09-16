Some clouds, cooler today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some gorgeous summer weather yesterday, we're going to see more cloud cover today with slightly cooler temperatures. That being said, it's still a pretty good day. Temperatures will head into the 70s with low humidity.

Your experience with today's weather may change depending on where you are in the state! Southwestern CT is closest to a stationary front, and that's where the cloud cover (and a few showers) may hang around. Meanwhile, northern and eastern CT have the best chance to see abundant sunshine today. If you were to drive from Tolland to Fairfield today, you may start with sunshine and end up in cloud cover.

After today, get ready for what looks to be a beautiful stretch of weather lasting into the upcoming weekend. We are looking at a stretch of classic September beauties with lots of sun, low humidity and temperatures mainly below average in the lower 70s.

Cooler nights are expected Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with lows dipping into the upper 40s! But don't take those air conditioners out just yet. Temperature will get back into the lower to mid 80s by the weekend, a nice end to the last weekend of summer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an isolated shower, especially in southwestern CT. High: 68-73.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 48-55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low 80s.

