Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- Runners laced up Sunday for another Union Street Tavern Trot.

This is the 13th year for the 3.5 mile road and trail race that raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national organization fighting to find a cure for childhood cancer. This is the third year Fox 61 is partnering with the race.

The race raised around $60,000 and hosted almost one thousand runners.