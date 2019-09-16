Teaching scare tactics for Six Flags Fright Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AGAWAM – No matter what the calendar says, the season screams Halloween this time of year, especially at Six Flags.

This weekend begins their annual Fright Fest when the theme park is transformed into a trail of terror, featuring five haunted houses for 2019. Six Flags will put 200 actors to work for the run of Fright Fest and “Ghoul School” is part of the curriculum for them.

Jennifer McGrath, the communications manager for Six Flags said, “Ghoul School is a six to eight-hour training program that zombies and ghouls go thru and it gives them an inside look at how to safely and effectively scare the heck out of our guests.”

Getting in gear for Six Flags newest attraction at Fright Fest – a haunted house called “Nightmares” – entertainment manager Pete Shannon said, “we’re’ going far off the rails, we’re definitely amping things up.” McGrath laughed then added, “watch out, you will have nightmares.”

This year Six Flags Fright Fest opens Saturday September 21st and runs on weekends until October 27th.