What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 82nd Manchester Road Race

Vernon police arrest 2 juveniles in stabbing case

Posted 5:46 AM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, September 16, 2019

VERNON -- Police arrested two juveniles overnight in connection with a stabbing of a teen on Friday.

Police said the incident took place near the Ryefield Apartment complex. One juvenile stabbed the first victim multiple times causing serious injuries according to officials. They said that suspect also caused a minor injury to a second victim. He was taken into custody at the police station during the early morning hours Monday.

Officials said a second juvenile struck the first victim with a bat multiple times causing serious injuries in addition to also striking the second victim during the assault.  He was taken into custody at his home early Monday as well.

Both juveniles were charged with Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. They are being held in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Facility and will appear in Rockville Juvenile Court Monday morning. Police said they are both 17 years old.

Related Story
Mother of Vernon stabbing victim speaks out

Haley Machholz,19 of Vernon, and Jakwai Sosa, 20 are charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in court on September 24 and 16 respectively in connection with the stabbing.

Sosa, Machholz, and a 15-year-old suspect were charged Friday.

Police said more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police. Callers may remain anonymous. Vernon Police are continuing to work closely with officials from Vernon Public Schools.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.