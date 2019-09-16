Vernon police arrest 2 juveniles in stabbing case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- Police arrested two juveniles overnight in connection with a stabbing of a teen on Friday.

Police said the incident took place near the Ryefield Apartment complex. One juvenile stabbed the first victim multiple times causing serious injuries according to officials. They said that suspect also caused a minor injury to a second victim. He was taken into custody at the police station during the early morning hours Monday.

Officials said a second juvenile struck the first victim with a bat multiple times causing serious injuries in addition to also striking the second victim during the assault. He was taken into custody at his home early Monday as well.

Both juveniles were charged with Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. They are being held in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Facility and will appear in Rockville Juvenile Court Monday morning. Police said they are both 17 years old.

Haley Machholz,19 of Vernon, and Jakwai Sosa, 20 are charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in court on September 24 and 16 respectively in connection with the stabbing.

Sosa, Machholz, and a 15-year-old suspect were charged Friday.

Police said more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police. Callers may remain anonymous. Vernon Police are continuing to work closely with officials from Vernon Public Schools.