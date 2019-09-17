× 2019 Travelers Championship raised over $2.1 million for local charities

HARTFORD — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that the 2019 tournament generated more than $2.1 million for 150 local charities, including this year’s primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The funds were distributed to representatives from participating nonprofits at the annual Travelers Championship Charity Celebration, held Tuesday morning at TPC River Highlands.

“I look forward to this event every year because, ultimately, this is what the tournament is all about,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The Charity Celebration is a culmination of the work that goes into the Travelers Championship and the support we receive from volunteers, fans, players, sponsors, and the PGA TOUR. Everything we do is to benefit worthy organizations that are making a difference in people’s lives.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to charity, and this year’s effort brings the amount generated by the tournament to nearly $20 million since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007. At least 750 charities have benefited over that time.

“Travelers is committed to taking care of our communities, and the money we generate from the Travelers Championship is just one way we are making a positive impact on nonprofits in the region,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Travelers. “Today’s event gives the tournament’s charitable beneficiaries a chance to tell their story and we are proud to support them in their pursuit of helping others.”

Chez Reavie won the 2019 Travelers Championship for his second career PGA TOUR victory.

“I want to congratulate Travelers and the Travelers Championship on generating over $2 million for 150 charities,” said Reavie. “I feel very privileged to be a part of that, and look forward to doing it again next year.”