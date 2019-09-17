What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Big Y hiring 200 people for new stores in Derby and Milford

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Big Y Foods is hiring over 200 people for its new stores in Milford and Derby.

Officials said they are hoping to fill  over 200 full and part-time positions. “These openings remain after transfers of all requesting Ansonia Big Y employees once that store is moved to either of these more up-to-date facilities. Additional positions are also available at surrounding Big Y locations.”

The hiring site is at the new store located at 150 Boston Post Road, Milford  All interested applicants should apply at www.bigy.com/Careers.

Below is the hiring site schedule. The site will be open October 8 through November 2nd.

Hours:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

