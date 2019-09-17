What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Bridgeport man charged with murder following June shooting

Posted 12:51 PM, September 17, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Eugene Brown on murder charges following a fatal shooting in June.

According to police, the shooting happened on Bishop Avenue on June 24th, killing 30-year-old Anthony McKinstry. Police were called to the residence on Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they saw McKinstry in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

McKinstry died at the scene.

After an extensive investigation, led by Detective Cintron, an arrest warrant was secured for Brown’s arrest.

Police say Brown is charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm for A, B, C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

Brown is held on a $1 million bond.

