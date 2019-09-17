× Cool night; Partly cloudy Wednesday with temps in the 60s

It’s a great day to be outside! Mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s will out there until the sun goes down at 6:57 PM. We may have a few passing clouds during the day, but the air is very stable and comfy overall.

More clouds are likely on Wednesday with more of an easterly flow. There could be a brief sprinkle, but it will absolutely not be a rainy day. Then we’re back to a stretch of mild sunny days and cool nights.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be one of the coolest mornings so far this season with lows dipping into the low-mid 40s. Some of our colder spots and outlying areas could see 30s (mainly in northern Litchfield and Tolland Counties).

Don’t take those air conditioners out just yet. Temperature will get back into the lower to mid 80s by the weekend, a nice end to the last weekend of summer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows: 46-54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly! Lows: 40s. Some upper 30s possible in Litchfield County by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli