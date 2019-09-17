What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
EPA set to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle standards

Posted 2:57 PM, September 17, 2019

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Traffic backs up at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza along Interstate 80 on July 25, 2019 in Oakland, California. The State of California and four of the largest automakers in the world - Ford, VW, Honda and BMW - have struck a deal to reduce auto emissions in the State of California ahead of the Trump administration's plans to eliminate an Obama-era regulation to reduce emissions from cars that are believed to contribute to global warming. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emission standards and could make the announcement as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.

The source said the Trump administration will find the EPA previously acted unlawfully by granting the state a waiver from the Clean Air Act and allowing it to develop stricter standards than those of the federal government. About a dozen states have adopted California’s standards.

The state and Trump administration have clashed repeatedly including over environmental policy. Industry watchers feared that the Trump administration’s plan to freeze federal emission standards, a rollback of tightened standards created by the Obama administration, could have led to two auto markets in the US, one subject to more restrictive California regulations and another linked to significantly less stringent federal standards.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is visiting California as part of his travels this week.

 

