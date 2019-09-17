× EPA set to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle standards

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emission standards and could make the announcement as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.

The source said the Trump administration will find the EPA previously acted unlawfully by granting the state a waiver from the Clean Air Act and allowing it to develop stricter standards than those of the federal government. About a dozen states have adopted California’s standards.

The state and Trump administration have clashed repeatedly including over environmental policy. Industry watchers feared that the Trump administration’s plan to freeze federal emission standards, a rollback of tightened standards created by the Obama administration, could have led to two auto markets in the US, one subject to more restrictive California regulations and another linked to significantly less stringent federal standards.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is visiting California as part of his travels this week.