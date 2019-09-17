× Kohl’s to hire more than 1,400 seasonal workers in Connecticut

HARTFORD — ‘Tis the season! Kohl’s announced Tuesday that their seasonal hiring is beginning, and they plan to hire 90,000 seasonal associates. Out of that 90,000, over 1,400 of them will be in the Hartford/New Haven area.

New this year, Kohl’s said they will host their first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5th. Those stores include those located in the Hartford area. It will only be held for one day.

Those interested are asked to head to this website to explore and apply for open positions.