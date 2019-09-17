Meal House: Greenwich Wine & Food Festival – Summer Zucchini Noodle Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe provided by Terrain Cafe and the Greenwich Wine & Food Festival.

Summer Zucchini Noodle Pasta

4 servings

4 medium zucchinis

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic (3 to 4 cloves)

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 cup basil leaves, torn into pieces

1 tbs white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons cold water

Salt, to taste

Trim and spiralize the zucchini to prepare noodles.

Add olive oil and garlic to a large, deep skillet. Turn to medium heat. When the oil begins to bubble around the garlic, add the tomatoes. Sautee on medium heat; let the tomatoes break down and once they start to tighten up, deglaze with the vinegar.

Once the sauce is where you want it, add the zucchini noodles. Cook for one minute, adding water if needed to loosen up the sauce.

Stir in the basil and parmesan cheese. Cook for one minute. Use pasta tongs to transfer the noodles, tomatoes and basil to a serving dish.