New program aims to train CT coaches to talk to male athletes about sexual harassment, healthy relationships
HARTFORD — A new program in Connecticut is aiming to educate coaches in Connecticut in talking to male athletes about sexual harassment, healthy relationships.
On Tuesday, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) and the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence (The Alliance) announced the launch of a new statewide initiative – Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM).
According to the CCADV, the program is, “an innovative, proven model for empowering student athletes to be leaders in the prevention of domestic and sexual violence,” CCADV said in a release. “Athletic coaches across the state have begun to be trained on CBIM, which guides and inspires them to teach their young male athletes about the importance of respect for themselves, others, and particularly women and girls.”
“As a state, we need to prioritize the prevention of domestic violence – stopping the violence before it starts,” said Karen Jarmoc, chief executive officer, CCADV. “We know that domestic violence impacts young people, whether they witness violence between their parents or experience it in their own relationships. Athletic coaches play an extremely influential and unique role in the lives of young men and we’re confident that CBIM will help us impact teens and youth at a critical time.”
- Berlin High School football team
- Capital Preparatory Magnet School football team
- CREC football team
- Enfield High School football team
- Hartford Public High School football team
- Kingswood Oxford School soccer team