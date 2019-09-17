× New program aims to train CT coaches to talk to male athletes about sexual harassment, healthy relationships

HARTFORD — A new program in Connecticut is aiming to educate coaches in Connecticut in talking to male athletes about sexual harassment, healthy relationships.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) and the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence (The Alliance) announced the launch of a new statewide initiative – Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM).

According to the CCADV, the program is, “an innovative, proven model for empowering student athletes to be leaders in the prevention of domestic and sexual violence,” CCADV said in a release. “Athletic coaches across the state have begun to be trained on CBIM, which guides and inspires them to teach their young male athletes about the importance of respect for themselves, others, and particularly women and girls.”

“As a state, we need to prioritize the prevention of domestic violence – stopping the violence before it starts,” said Karen Jarmoc, chief executive officer, CCADV. “We know that domestic violence impacts young people, whether they witness violence between their parents or experience it in their own relationships. Athletic coaches play an extremely influential and unique role in the lives of young men and we’re confident that CBIM will help us impact teens and youth at a critical time.”

“I was excited to learn about and support Coaching Boys Into Men,” Eric Mangini, Bulkeley High School graduate and former head coach of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. “Sports play a powerful role in shaping the character of young athletes and this program is an incredible opportunity for coaches to develop healthy masculinity, healthy relationships and teach that true strength is demonstrated through kindness instead of violence. I hope that every school athletic director and coach embraces the program and becomes an active partner and force for change.”

A few of the organizations already trained include:

Berlin High School football team

Capital Preparatory Magnet School football team

CREC football team

Enfield High School football team

Hartford Public High School football team

Kingswood Oxford School soccer team

Click here for more information.