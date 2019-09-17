Partly cloudy Wednesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our quiet stretch of September weather will continue through this weekend. After some chilly mornings, get ready for a late-week warm up just in time for the last weekend of summer!

More clouds are likely on Wednesday with more of an easterly flow.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be one of the coolest mornings so far this season with lows dipping into the low-mid 40s. Some of our colder spots and outlying areas could see 30s (mainly in northern Litchfield and Tolland Counties).

Then don't take those air conditioners out just yet. Here comes that late week warm-up with temperatures soaring back into the low-mid 80s by this weekend. You could go apple picking or to the beach!

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly! Lows: 40s. Some upper 30s possible in Litchfield County by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli