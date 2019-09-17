What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Pizza Hut introduces Cheez-Its stuffed with cheese

Posted 3:49 PM, September 17, 2019, by

Credit; PizzaHut.com

Pizza Hut announced a brand new addition to their food menu: the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.

For a limited time only, customers can indulge in a stuffed Cheez-It.

There are two options, one with cheese and the other pepperoni, with a side of marina sauce.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life,” said Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, Marianne Radley, via a press release. “Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

You can try out the new item starting today for $6.49.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.