× Pizza Hut introduces Cheez-Its stuffed with cheese

Pizza Hut announced a brand new addition to their food menu: the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.

For a limited time only, customers can indulge in a stuffed Cheez-It.

There are two options, one with cheese and the other pepperoni, with a side of marina sauce.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life,” said Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, Marianne Radley, via a press release. “Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

You can try out the new item starting today for $6.49.