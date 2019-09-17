SCSU cancels evening classes due to ongoing power outage on campus
NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University has cancelled evening classes due to ongoing power outage on campus.
The University released the following information on Twitter:
The University will close at 4:45 p.m. and all evening classes for today (Tuesday, Sept. 17) are canceled, due to an ongoing power outage on campus. Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m., but all other food service locations on campus will be closed.