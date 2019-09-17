What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

SCSU cancels evening classes due to ongoing power outage on campus

Posted 5:26 PM, September 17, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN —  Southern Connecticut State University has cancelled evening classes due to ongoing power outage on campus.

The University released the following information on Twitter:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.