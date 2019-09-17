Sunshine, blue skies, and temps in the low-70s Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather for the last week of September will be filled with days that fall-lovers dream of! Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity, pleasant days and cool nights.

Today will be a perfect example of this with blue skies and highs in the low 70s. We may have a few passing clouds during the day, but the air is very stable and comfy overall.

More clouds are likely on Wednesday with more of an easterly flow. Then we're back to a stretch of mild sunny days and cool nights.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be one of the coolest mornings so far this season with lows dipping into the low-mid 40s. Some of our colder spots and outlying areas could see 30s (although that would be the exception).

But don't take those air conditioners out just yet. The temperature will get back into the lower to mid 80s by the weekend, a nice end to the last weekend of summer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows: 46-54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s-near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly! Lows: 40s. Some upper 30s possible in Litchfield County by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

