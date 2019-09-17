The great Whalers zamboni mystery of 2019

HARTFORD — An old, rusted zamboni with the words “LETS GO WHALERS” in that classic green sits in the lot at City Auto Parts on Fishfry street in the Whalers’ former home city.

When pictures of the zamboni popped up on Twitter and Facebook this week, many assumed the ice resurfacing machine was a part of Whalers history, but that may not be the case.

FOX61 reached to the XL Center to see if they had any information. “According to our long time ice crew manager, Wayne ‘Scoop’ Knight, it is not an original Zamboni from the Whalers,” a representative said Tuesday. “He was here back in the day and was on their ice crew.”

Employees at the auto scrap yard said that they’ve received offers from Whalers fans to buy the zamboni. The Hartford Yard Goats jokingly tweeted that it could be their new bullpen cart for 2020.

So where did it come from? That remains a mystery, but the twitter account @WhalersPlates tweeted that they would have information about the zamboni on Wednesday.

