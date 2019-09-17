× Torrington man charged with cruelty to persons in connection with elderly mother’s death

TORRINGTON — A man has been charged with cruelty to persons in connection with his elderly mother’s death.

James Madsen, 64, of Torrington was held on $50,000 bond following he arrest Monday. The arrest followed an investigation into the death of his mother, Catherine Madsen in February.

At that time, other family members, concerned about Catherine’s condition when the arrived at the home on Clayton Road, called authorities.

Officials said in the arrest warrant the home had no heat and the mother’s condition was very fragile. Police said Madsen intentionally denied his mother needed care. She was taken to the hospital and died soon after.