Cooler, sunny Wednesday; Chilly tonight with temps dropping into the 40s

We have smooth sailing in the weather department as our quiet stretch of weather continues. Today, there may be a few more clouds than yesterday, but it'll still be a bright day! Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday as we'll top out in the mid/upper 60s, and the breeze from the northeast may get fairly gusty at times (10-25 mph).

Tonight into Thursday morning will be one of the coolest mornings so far this season with lows dipping into the low-mid 40s. Some of our colder spots and outlying areas could see 30s (mainly in northern Litchfield and Tolland Counties). There's a Frost Advisory just to our north for the Berkshires of western MA, so we'll be close to that frost potential.

Then, summer returns, so don't take those air conditioners out just yet. Here comes that late week warm-up with temperatures soaring back into the low-mid 80s by this weekend. You could go apple picking or to the beach!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 64-69.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly! Lows: 40s. Some upper 30s possible in Litchfield County by Thursday morning. A few isolated patches of frost in a few towns.

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

