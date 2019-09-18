What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Former Captain of UConn Equestrian Team killed in riding accident

Posted 11:11 AM, September 18, 2019

DOVER, NEW YORK –- The former Captain of UConn Equestrian Team was killed Monday in riding accident.

The New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks said Samantha Calzone, 23, of Greenwich was killed in the accident on Byrds Hill Road in the town of Dover.

The State Police responded to a family farm at approximately 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the horse reared for an unknown reason, and fell on top of the rider.  Samantha was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dover, New York is right across the CT/NY state line.

 

