FOX61’s Fall RV Road Trip kicks off!

Day one of the FOX61 Fall RV Road Trip brought our team to Belltown Hill Orchards in Glastonbury and nearly 200 acres of apples.

“This weekend The varieties we will have available are Honeycrisp McCown Cortland mackintosh Honeycrisp,” said employee Donald Preli.

Preli oversees the family-run operation and says there is a right and a wrong way to pick the seasonal treat reminding pickers to hold the stem and twist upward.

For our second stop, Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell hit the road for Rocky Hill and headed back in time at Dinosaur State Park.

“When they first come in and see the tracks for the first time, they let out an audible wow,” says park employee Mike Ross.

At the park, families can learn about the prehistoric history and see dinosaur footprints that are hundreds of millions of years old.

“They get to see actual fossilized dinosaur tracks about 600 of them, in the place where they were originally discovered, they also have the opportunity to go out and explore the local ecology, and connect that back to the ecology when the dinosaurs were here,” says Ross.

The third stop of the morning had Keith and Margaux taking a spin in Bristol. “We have about 200 animals in the collection, handcrafted from the 1800s to the 1950s,” says New England Carousel Director, Morgan Urgo.

At the museum, visitors can explore hands-on activities and go for a ride on one of the horses. “We have tours every day at noon and 2 o’clock, we have an art studio, there is a lot for kids to do,” says Urgo.

The FOX61 Fall Road Trip will continue for the next month and if you have suggestions on where our team should head next, let us know. Send us an email or touch base on social media!