× Michelle Troconis back in court facing new charge of evidence tampering

NORWALK — Michelle Troconis is expected in Norwalk Superior Court Wednesday morning. She is facing a new charge of tampering with evidence in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

A new arrest warrant was released in the case. According to the warrant, Troconis admitted to lying to the police.

Investigators also found what they called “alibi scripts” that detail where Troconis and Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, were the day Jennifer was reported missing.

Police say Troconis later admitted that the details were false.

State Police also believe Fotis used one of his employee’s trucks to go to New Canaan.

Fotis and Troconis were initially charged in June with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood and performed other cover-up actions. They pleaded not guilty.