Police: Two men killed after falling from cliff in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Police say two men were killed after their ATV went over a cliff in Farmington Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

According to police, a third man who was also riding his ATV with the victims, called and reported that the two men accidentally fell off the cliff. The group was riding in the old, abandoned Tilcon quarry at 232 Colt Highway (Route 6).

Police say an eyewitness riding with the victims saw they had stopped their ATVs prior to the fall. While standing near the edge of the cliff, approximately 75 feet high, they accidentally fell to their death.

Hear the 911 call to police:

Due to the challenging terrain, police had to be escorted to where the men fell by the 911 caller.

Police identify the victims as 71-year-old Steven Price and 30-year-old Mark Price.

Police say while the incident appears accidental, detectives from the Farmington Police Department are actively investigating the tragic incident.

If anyone has any information to share about with investigators, please contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Egan at 860-675-2414.