Sandy Hook Promise releases new PSA

NEWTOWN — Ever since 2016, Sandy Hook Promise has released PSAs to help stop school shootings. The PSAs are designed to help people understand the warning signs that may lead up to a school shooting.

This year, Sandy Hook Promise wants people to “survive the school year with these back to school essentials”. The end of the video reminds viewers that school shootings are preventable when you “know the signs”.

Learn more about Sandy Hook Promise and its mission on its website.

Watch the PSA below.

Warning: This PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings and may upset some viewers.