Several placed on leave as New Haven Public Schools investigate incident with wandering three-year-old

NEW HAVEN -- A scary, infuriating incident for a New Haven family on Monday when their three-year-old enrolled in the Truman School pre-kindergarten program, walked away from recess and nobody noticed.

Fortunately, potential disaster was averted thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Just after 10 a.m., Monday, through an open part of the Truman School fence, that was covered Wednesday by some temporary orange fencing, a three-year-old boy managed to walk away.

I would be a furious parent,” said Rosalie Quinones, who was at the school Wednesday afternoon picking up her five-year-old. “I would really be angry.”

She said there is simply no valid excuse for this

“You are doing other things. I just feel bad, really bad. And I hope the person that did it will go down for it.”

New Haven Public Schools staff responsible for supervision have been placed on administrative leave, while the investigation is conducted, including by the Department of Children and Families.

“They shouldn’t even be on leave,” Quinones. “You weren’t paying attention to a child. Anything could’ve happened while their child was out.”

The child was gone for nearly 10 minutes before a good Samaritan saw him and brought him back to the school.

“We are blessed that someone found him and brought him back,” said Reginald Gibson, a grandparent of one of the Truman students.

He said this incident brings back horrible memories for him.

“I also had a nephew a few years ago that same thing happened to, but he wasn’t as fortunate,” he said, adding that his nephew is now scarred for life.

“They should have at least a couple more security guards outside, that way there’s someone you know walking the perimeter,” said Davon Newton, the father of a Truman seventh grader.

At 3:30 this afternoon a fencing contractor was on hand replacing what some neighborhood residents said has been a gate that’s been busted for perhaps a year

A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said they are reviewing protocols of their Pre-K programming as it relates to student safety and active supervision.