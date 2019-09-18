× Six students taken to hospital following bus crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — School officials said a bus carrying students home from Ross Woodward School was involved in a collision with another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Public Schools, Attorney, Michael Pinto, the collision occurred on Middletown Avenue in New Haven as the bus was traveling southbound. A vehicle traveling northbound entered the southbound travel lane and collided with the bus head on.

All parents have been contacted.

“There were 17 students on the bus at the time of the collision. All students were evaluated at the scene by New Haven Fire Department and Yale New Haven Hospital personnel,” said Pinto. “Eleven (11) students were discharged to the care of their parents. Six (6) students were transported from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.”

Pinto added, “The principal of Ross Woodward School and New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carol D. Birks and Central Office staff, as well as First Student Managers and staff, deployed to the scene to assist New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police Department personnel. Dr. Birks, Central Office staff, and the school principal also reported to Yale New Haven Hospital to check on students.”

This incident is under investigation.