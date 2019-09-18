UConn men’s coach Hurley back at work after spinal surgery

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Posted 4:03 PM, September 18, 2019

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Rhode Island Rams reacts as his team plays the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 17, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is back at work full time, less than two weeks after having surgery for a degenerative spinal condition that required replacing two disks in his neck with artificial ones.

On Wednesday, Hurley described the fear he felt when doctors told him in August that he needed surgery and that any hard fall or bump could have left him paralyzed.

Hurley, who had the surgery on Sept. 6, says he feels good, but still has some restrictions for the next month, such as being prohibited from flying or lifting anything heavier than 10 pounds.

He says players gave him a warm welcome back, but says that didn’t stop him from getting on them Wednesday about a lack of effort on defense, joking that “all that love is gone.”

UConn opens its season Nov. 8 against Sacred Heart.

